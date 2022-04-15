‘Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives’ to feature Cleveland’s The Rowley Inn during Friday episode

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Rowley Inn, of Cleveland’s Tremont neighborhood, will be featured on an upcoming episode of “Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives.”

The Food Network episode hosted by celebrity chef Guy Fieri will air on Friday, April 15 at 9 p.m., according to the restaurant.

Exciting happenings at #rowleyinn! New menus are out (regular, #brunch, cocktail & #happyhour). Check out the Son of... Posted by The Rowley Inn on Tuesday, April 12, 2022

According to the restaurant’s Facebook page, the Rowley Inn is known for being “a neighborhood pub with great food, craft beers, reasonably priced drinks and fantastic people.”

The restaurant is located at 1104 Rowley Avenue in Cleveland.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.