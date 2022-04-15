2 Strong 4 Bullies
‘Get here early’: Cleveland prepares for chaotic night leading up to Guardians home opener

By Chris Anderson
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 5:44 AM EDT
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Thousands of sports fans will converge into downtown Cleveland on Friday night as the Guardians begin a new era at Progressive Field.

The team will play its first-ever home opener as the Guardians host the San Francisco Giants for a 7:10 p.m. game.

Gates to Progressive Field are scheduled to open for fans at around 5:30 p.m. A Guardians block party will commence at Gateway Plaza at the same time.

Academy Award-winning actor Tom Hanks will throw out the ceremonial first pitch to Larry Doby Jr. as the team celebrates the 75th anniversary since Larry Doby became the first African-American to play in the American League.

Opening ceremony festivities will also include a tribute from all six military branches and a flyover from several F-16 jets.

In addition to the Guardians home opener, the Cleveland Cavaliers hope to keep their playoffs hopes alive as they host the Atlanta Hawks on Friday in a play-in game at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse at 7:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

