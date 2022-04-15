Mayor Justin Bibb outlines goals for West Side Market

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The West Side Market is a local gem I’ve been visiting for decades. I now take my grandchildren there. The historic landmark has been serving the city for more than a century.

“It is an important asset and a gem of our great city,” said Mayor Justin Bibb. “And I’m excited about the promise of the West Side Market under our administration.”

Mayor Bibb said he hired Jessica Trivisonno, a longtime expert in community development, to be his senior strategist on the West Side Market.

“And in just 100 days, we’ve secured an additional half a million dollars in the state capital budget to help modernize the West Side Market; we passed legislation as well to give our vendors lower rents, the ability to have longer leases, the ability to attract more pop up vendors and stalls during the seasonal fairs throughout the year,” said Mayor Bibb. “And we’re going to have alcohol sales, so you can get some crab legs and some and some fresh flowers and produce and have a beer or glass of wine at the same time.”

That all sounds good, but vendors are concerned about the reliability of the power at the historic market. It has lost power at least three times in recent years. That has been costly.

I asked the first-time mayor, “What are you doing to make sure they have a sufficient, sustainable power supply?

“Well, this is an issue that we have across the city with Cleveland Public Power,” he answered. “We’ve already made simple investments in getting the market a new generator. We’re also prioritizing other capital improvement project repairs.”

The mayor said he wants the city to maintain the West Side Market ownership. He said recent improvements have gone a long way, but more help is needed.

“If we don’t have a sustainable operating structure in the future, it is going to be hard for the West Side Market to compete. That’s why transitioning the ownership of how we operate the market is so important.”

Mayor Bibb said he wants to extend leases to make it easier for vendors to get bank loans to improve their stalls.

“The rent prices were a major pain point. And I cannot, in good faith, raise rents, after the last few years that these vendors went through during the pandemic. So stabilizing rents and making sure we give them a pathway to get back on their feet was a major priority for me as mayor in my first 100 days.”

“In terms of reaching out to sustainable farms in Ohio, helping the West Side Market reach those farmers so they can sustain themselves, and thus helping the West Side Market itself. Your thoughts on that?

“I think that’s a great idea. You know, Cleveland has, for years been in the vanguard of sustainable farming and urban farming,” he said. “And that’s a strength we must continue to leverage to make the West Side Market a key engine of sustainable food in the future.

