Native American organization praises Cleveland Guardians for name change on Opening Day

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland’s baseball team will make history Friday evening when the players step onto the field.

The occasion will mark the first time the Cleveland Guardians play a home game since changing the team name.

For many, the Guardians’ match against the San Francisco Giants will usher in a new era for Cleveland baseball.

And for Native Americans, it’s been a long time coming, with many groups having called for a name change for decades.

The Lake Erie Native American Council released the following statement ahead of the big game, praising the change by the Guardians and calling for Ohio schools to do the same:

“Today marks the beginning of a new era in Cleveland history. We now have a professional baseball team that is more welcoming and inclusive to all Clevelanders. A team that no longer stereotypes or harms Native American with an offensive and problematic team name and mascot.

We stand on the shoulders of those in our Native community who were in this fight before us and laid the foundation of perseverance over the last six decades.

Let the Cleveland Guardians be a shining example to the nearly 200 K-12 schools in Ohio that still embrace a Native American mascot and team name, that not only is change possible, nut is is necessary for a more inclusive and bright future.”

