New era for Cleveland baseball includes additions to Progressive Field menu (Cleveland Cooks)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - There’s a new name on the scoreboard at Progressive Field, and new menu items at the ballpark you’ll be cheering for this season.

You’ll see most of your favorite local stands returning, plus a bunch of new items available throughout the stadium.

Vishu Nath is the new Executive Chef for Delaware North at Progressive Field.

He is bringing back the fan favorite chicken and waffles, available in the left field bleachers, as well as sandwiches from Fat Heads and the Wisconsin Brat Burger from Brew Kettle.

“We wanted to brain storm with all our local partners what they’d like to change, what they’d like to see. Getting guest feedback as well from the fans was huge,” he said.

He said they wanted meat alternatives and mac and cheese.

In left field you’ll find a Southwest burger at Build a Burger, and a footlong chili dog at Cleveland Dogs and Shakes over in right field.

But Nath predicts the pork mac and cheese, with Montgomery Inn pulled pork in a waffle cone, will be the new fan favorite.

The new chef at Progressive Field predicts this Pork Mac and Cheese Cone will be the most Instagrammable item of the season. Posted by Jen Picciano on Thursday, April 14, 2022

“I would say the mac and cheese cone is definitely going to take off. That’s the one that is going to be the most ‘Instagrammable’ dish of the season,” Nath said.

Nath said supply chain issues won’t get between you and your peanuts and cracker jacks.

“With the logistical problems we were having we wanted to make sure we got all our stuff in earlier. So far so good as of opening day. We have everything in house to have a great opening weekend,” Nath said.

This year, the team is making it easier for you to get back to your seat sooner in between innings.

“We’re also adding more mobile ordering locations this season, expanding to ten spots in the ballpark. We encourage our fans to try out the mobile ordering. By using MLB’s Ballpark App to avoid lines here at Progressive Field,” said Curtis Danburg, VP of Communications for the Guardians.

Even when the team is away, you can bring a taste of the ballpark home.

“Sugardale will now offer their home run hot dogs from the ballpark, taking it to all Northeast Ohio grocery stores,” Danburg said.

