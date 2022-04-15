2 Strong 4 Bullies
Rain moves in after midnight; unseasonably chilly for Easter weekend

By Samantha Roberts
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 1:47 AM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Other than the gusty winds, today has been absolutely gorgeous.

Winds will finally back off through the evening.

While the early-evening hours will be dry, rain will move in after midnight.

Rain will continue through the overnight hours and may mix with snow from time to time, especially early tomorrow morning.

We are not expecting any snowfall accumulation.

Rain and clouds will move out of our area by lunchtime or so, but unfortunately, we won’t be warming up much at all on Saturday.

Highs will only top out in the upper 40s.

Speaking of cold weather, a few flurries will develop downwind of Lake Erie on Saturday night.

Again, we are not expecting any accumulation.

Easter Sunday will be even colder than Saturday with highs in the low 40s.

While it won’t feel very warm on Sunday, it will look warm with plentiful sunshine throughout the day.

The overall pattern continues to trend colder-than-average through the beginning of next week.

Highs will only climb into the 40s Monday and Tuesday.

Light showers are possible each day, and the rain may mix with snow from time to time each morning.

Temperatures will gradually warm up through the work week.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

