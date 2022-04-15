Soldiers from Northeast Ohio awarded Purple Heart after being injured in missile strike

NORTH CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - Two soldiers from Northeast Ohio have received a high honor for their work in the Ohio National Guard.

Staff Sgt. Aaron Futrell, from Canal Fulton, and Sgt. Tristan Meyers, from Clinton, were awarded the Purple Heart on April 10 during a special ceremony at the Akron-Canton Airport.

Futrell and Meyers were honored after being injured in 2020 during an Iranian missile strike against Al Asad Airbase in Iraq, according to a news release.

Meyers served for five years, according to the release, and worked as a helicopter mechanic.

“I am grateful for the benefits that come with the Purple Heart, and I am deeply appreciative of the treatment I have received to get back to normal in lieu of these injuries,” Meyers said.

The release said Futrell served for 16 years and worked as an aviation operations noncommissioned officer.

“The award has promoted healing by providing closure to the event. I am proud of my service and even though it was cut short, I am happy to have served in this organization with so many great people,” Futrell said.

