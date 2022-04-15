2 Strong 4 Bullies
Trump backs GOP’s JD Vance in US Senate primary in Ohio

JD Vance speaks to a small crowd during his campaign stop in Marietta
JD Vance speaks to a small crowd during his campaign stop in Marietta(WTAP News)
By JILL COLVIN and JULIE CARR SMYTH
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 5:36 PM EDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — “Hillbilly Elegy” author JD Vance has received Donald Trump’s coveted endorsement in the race for Ohio’s open U.S. Senate seat. The decision ends months of jockeying in a Republican Senate primary where his backing could be pivotal. Vance has been locked in a heated race against former state treasurer Josh Mandel, investment banker Mike Gibbons, former Ohio Republican Party chair Jane Timken, and state Sen. Matt Dolan, whose family owns the Cleveland Guardians. Dolan is the only major candidate who has not aggressively courted Trump’s endorsement. The candidates and their affiliated super PACs have spent millions trying to paint one another as insufficiently loyal to the former president.

