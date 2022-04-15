2 Strong 4 Bullies
Funeral held for Wayne County firefighter who was killed in line of duty

By Chris Anderson
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 6:39 AM EDT|Updated: Apr. 15, 2022 at 9:49 AM EDT
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The funeral for the 35-year-old Town and Country firefighter who was killed in the line of duty while assisting with a crash on I-71 was held on Friday morning.

Services for Lt. Phillip Wigal took place at the Wooster Church of the Nazarene at 10 a.m.

A funeral procession will follow services at a West Salem cemetery.

Crash investigators said a commercial vehicle struck the rear of the Town & Country fire engine that was on scene to assist with a separate crash scene.

Wigal was also struck and pronounced dead at the scene, while a 37-year-old Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper suffered non-life threatening injuries during the incident.

Members of the Lafayette Township Fire Department have stepped in for service in Town & Country over the several days to allow time for firefighters to grieve Wigal’s death.

Over the last few days, firefighters from Lafayette Township, Medina County, and surrounding areas have been staffing...

Posted by Lafayette Township Fire Department on Thursday, April 14, 2022

According to officials, Wigal started his career with the Town & Country Fire District in 2006.

Flags across Wayne County were ordered by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine to be lowered to half-staff until sunset on the day of Wigal’s funeral.

