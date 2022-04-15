Funeral held for Wayne County firefighter who was killed in line of duty
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The funeral for the 35-year-old Town and Country firefighter who was killed in the line of duty while assisting with a crash on I-71 was held on Friday morning.
Services for Lt. Phillip Wigal took place at the Wooster Church of the Nazarene at 10 a.m.
A funeral procession will follow services at a West Salem cemetery.
Crash investigators said a commercial vehicle struck the rear of the Town & Country fire engine that was on scene to assist with a separate crash scene.
Wigal was also struck and pronounced dead at the scene, while a 37-year-old Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper suffered non-life threatening injuries during the incident.
Members of the Lafayette Township Fire Department have stepped in for service in Town & Country over the several days to allow time for firefighters to grieve Wigal’s death.
According to officials, Wigal started his career with the Town & Country Fire District in 2006.
Flags across Wayne County were ordered by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine to be lowered to half-staff until sunset on the day of Wigal’s funeral.
