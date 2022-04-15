Win or stay home: Cleveland Cavaliers host playoffs play-in game against Atlanta Hawks
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 6:06 AM EDT
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Cavaliers are fighting to keep their playoffs opportunity alive Friday as they get ready to host the Atlanta Hawks.
Tipoff for the game is at 7:30 p.m. at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on Friday night.
Doors to the arena will open at 6 p.m. on Friday, approximately an hour before the Cleveland Guardians begin their home opener at nearby Progressive Field.
The Cavaliers are hopeful that NBA All-Star center Jarrett Allen can make a return to provide extra defensive help against the 43-39 Hawks.
If the Cavaliers win, they will advance as the No. 8 seed in the 2022 NBA playoffs to take on the top-ranked Miami Heat this weekend.
