Win or stay home: Cleveland Cavaliers host playoffs play-in game against Atlanta Hawks

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Cavaliers are fighting to keep their playoffs opportunity alive Friday as they get ready to host the Atlanta Hawks.

Tipoff for the game is at 7:30 p.m. at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on Friday night.

"We have a clear home court advantage with our fans. I'm expecting it to be rowdy for 48 minutes." 🗣 #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/kZVMuu4Sq7 — Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) April 14, 2022

Doors to the arena will open at 6 p.m. on Friday, approximately an hour before the Cleveland Guardians begin their home opener at nearby Progressive Field.

The Cavaliers are hopeful that NBA All-Star center Jarrett Allen can make a return to provide extra defensive help against the 43-39 Hawks.

Cavaliers All-Star Jarrett Allen will attempt to play in Play-In Tournament game vs. Hawks on Friday -- he has been listed questionable on injury report. Allen has been out since March 6 due to fractured finger. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 14, 2022

If the Cavaliers win, they will advance as the No. 8 seed in the 2022 NBA playoffs to take on the top-ranked Miami Heat this weekend.

