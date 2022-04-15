2 Strong 4 Bullies
Win or stay home: Cleveland Cavaliers host playoffs play-in game against Atlanta Hawks

Cleveland Cavaliers center Evan Mobley, left, and guard Darius Garland slap hands in the second...
Cleveland Cavaliers center Evan Mobley, left, and guard Darius Garland slap hands in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Milwaukee Bucks, Sunday, April 10, 2022, in Cleveland. The Cavaliers won 133-115. (AP Photo/David Dermer)(AP)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 6:06 AM EDT
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Cavaliers are fighting to keep their playoffs opportunity alive Friday as they get ready to host the Atlanta Hawks.

Tipoff for the game is at 7:30 p.m. at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on Friday night.

Doors to the arena will open at 6 p.m. on Friday, approximately an hour before the Cleveland Guardians begin their home opener at nearby Progressive Field.

‘Get here early’: Cleveland prepares for chaotic night leading up to Guardians home opener

The Cavaliers are hopeful that NBA All-Star center Jarrett Allen can make a return to provide extra defensive help against the 43-39 Hawks.

If the Cavaliers win, they will advance as the No. 8 seed in the 2022 NBA playoffs to take on the top-ranked Miami Heat this weekend.

