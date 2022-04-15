Cleveland woman says she’s on the hook for repair costs after city plow hit her car, fled

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -The last major snowstorm in Cleveland is still haunting Darlene DosReis. On February 6th, DosReis was standing in her kitchen when a snowplow came roaring down her street.

“We were all excited and hoping that a snow truck would finally arrive and shovel us out,” said DosReis.

Shortly after she got a knock on her door from her neighbor saying her car was hit by the city plow and the driver had just taken off.

She walked outside to a damaged car and an unplowed street.

“He tore up and scratched up the hood, broke my windshield, did damage to the front panel and driver side door,” said DosReis.

DosReis called the police and filed a report. She was then told to file a claim with the city and turn in two different estimates for the damages.

One estimate was for a total of around 6 thousand dollars.

“Then I get the letter saying no all they are going to pay is the 500 dollars for my deductible,” said DosReis.

She told 19 News she didn’t think it was fair and believed that the city should be required to file it with their insurance and pay for all of the damages, so she called the law department for the city.

“She said you’re right ma’am, you’re right I agree it’s not fair,” explained DosReis.

The 19 News Troubleshooter team reached out to the city to get their side of the story.

We were told the office was closed so they didn’t have enough time to create a statement.

“What I would hope is that you, Mayor Bibb, would do the right thing and your office and take care of the damages that were done,” said DosReis. “I should not have to pursue other avenues as far as taking it to court”.

