2 men shot at park on Cleveland’s West Side

(Source: WOIO)
(Source: WOIO)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 6:26 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two men were shot at a park on the city’s West side Saturday afternoon.

According to Cleveland police, the shooting happened just before 6 p.m. at Jefferson Park in the 13000 block of Lorain Avenue.

Jefferson Park shooting
Jefferson Park shooting((Source: WOIO))

This is located in the city’s Jefferson neighborhood.

Jefferson Park shooting
Jefferson Park shooting((Source: WOIO))

A 22-year-old male victim was found at the park.

EMS transported him to MetroHealth Hospital and said he is in critical condition.

A second victim, a 25-year-old man, ran to a home on W. 134th Street for help, said police.

EMS also transported him to MetroHealth Hospital and said he is in stable condition.

At this time, no names have been released and there is no word on any arrests.

