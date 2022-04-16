Breast cancer patient lost home and belongings in massive fire on Cleveland’s East Side.

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A breast cancer patient is among more than one dozen people left homeless by a massive fire on Cleveland’s East Side.

What began as a single house fire on Thursday evolved into much more when strong winds spread the flames to four surrounding homes, two garages, and a dozen cars and trucks, despite firefighters’ best efforts.

While three pets were rescued and no one was physically injured by the fire, Eugenia Brashers is a true victim of the fire, already suffering from breast cancer, she now has no place to call home, “You don’t expect to go to work in the morning and come home and have nothing.”

Brashers has lost her apartment of 13 years and everything that made it a home, firefighters have told her nearly everything is damaged by smoke and water.

The Cleveland woman moved to town 13 years ago and has no family in town, no insurance, and now no place to lay her head at night. Brashers cried as she told 19 News that everything she’s worked for is gone, “Excuse me I’m shaking. I’m sorry, I’m sorry.”

Brashers works in health care for Visiting Angels and now realizes she needs a guardian angel to give her strength to rebuild and replace what fire has destroyed, because sadly it’s not the only crisis she’s facing, “It’s going to take me a long time. I have breast cancer. Also, I’m a breast cancer patient, and I’m still on chemotherapy medications and everything. I have a lot right now on my plate, but I’m taking it one day at a time.”

The Red Cross and Brashers employer have offered the Cleveland woman some assistance, but the reality that she’s homeless is hard to take, “I’m almost 60 years old and I’m homeless and starting over from scratch. I just need housing. I just need help I really do. I’ve never asked for much in my life. I have to humble myself and ask for help now.”

Brasher tells 19 News that her story should serve to warn others that the cost of renter’s insurance is worth it, to protect all that you’ve worked for, “Unfortunately, I didn’t have renter’s insurance, but I will tell everybody out there, please get renter’s insurance, it’s very important.”

At this point, the Cleveland Division of Fire says they have not determined the cause of the primary house fire at this time. It remains under investigation.

