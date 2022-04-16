Flats East Bank hosting Career Fair on April 25

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - There will be a Career Fair for those interested in working in the Flats East Bank on April 25.

The event will be held from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. in the conference center of the Ernst & Young building, located at 950 Main Avenue.

Attendees can park for free in the Truman’s 216 parking lot by mentioning they are attending the event.

“The Flats East Bank has a huge variety of restaurants and bars, and they’re all great placed to work, too. So to make it really easy for people to come and meet the managers and owners of the businesses is just really exciting,” said Angela Nagal, Director of Marketing and Special Events at Flats East Bank.

Several of the Career Fair participants include:

Alley Cat Oyster Bar

Cocky’s Bagels

Inside Out Express Car Wash

Lago

Lindey’s Lake House

Margaritaville Cleveland

Sora

