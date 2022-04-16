2 Strong 4 Bullies
Bracket Challenge
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Flats East Bank hosting Career Fair on April 25

By Julia Bingel
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - There will be a Career Fair for those interested in working in the Flats East Bank on April 25.

The event will be held from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. in the conference center of the Ernst & Young building, located at 950 Main Avenue.

Attendees can park for free in the Truman’s 216 parking lot by mentioning they are attending the event.

“The Flats East Bank has a huge variety of restaurants and bars, and they’re all great placed to work, too. So to make it really easy for people to come and meet the managers and owners of the businesses is just really exciting,” said Angela Nagal, Director of Marketing and Special Events at Flats East Bank.

Several of the Career Fair participants include:

  • Alley Cat Oyster Bar
  • Cocky’s Bagels
  • Inside Out Express Car Wash
  • Lago
  • Lindey’s Lake House
  • Margaritaville Cleveland
  • Sora

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Cleveland brothers say they were driving on Wednesday afternoon when a mom nearly threw her...
Cleveland brothers say a mother tried to throw her toddler in front of their truck
Strongsville police are investigating a possible murder-suicide that happened in the 14000...
Man shoots, kills woman before turning gun on self in Strongsville: docs
Audreona Barnes, 19-year-old Warrensville Heights woman missing since July 2021.
Body found on Cleveland apartment balcony Thursday confirmed as Warrensville Heights woman missing since July 2021
(Source: WOIO)
Starbucks robbery suspect orders customers to ground then fires at North Olmsted officers, police say
Officer Dominic Francis (Source: blufftonicon.com)
Ohio police officer fatally struck in high speed chase

Latest News

Cleveland Browns reveal ‘premium tailgate’ available for 2022 season
Your next Cleveland Browns tailgate could require a $1,000 deposit
Cleveland Browns reveal ‘premium tailgate’ available for 2022 season
Cleveland Browns reveal ‘premium tailgate’ available for 2022 season
(Source: WOIO)
Cleveland police locate 3 suspects after deadly shooting at Jefferson Park
Shelter in Portage County will open its doors to the homeless this week
Shelter in Portage County will open its doors to the homeless this week
Shelter in Portage County will open its doors to the homeless this week
Shelter in Portage County will open its doors to the homeless this week