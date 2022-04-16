Former Newburgh Heights mayor expected to change plea to guilty

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Former Newburgh Heights Mayor Trevor Elkins is expected to change his plea to guilty at a hearing Monday, April 18 in Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court.

Elkins was indicted by information on March 24 on one count of attempted theft in office and two counts of attempted perjury in matters relating to elections.

According to court documents, the alleged crimes happened between Jan. 1, 2017 and June 30, 2017.

G. Gary Tyack, the prosecutor for Franklin County, was brought in by the Cuyahoga County prosecutor to handle the investigation.

