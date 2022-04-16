Investigators seek tips after 2 vacant house fires in Summit County

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Two vacant homes went up in flames Thursday morning in Summit County, and fire investigators are asking the public to come forward with any information they can provide.

An Akron Fire Department spokesperson said the fires took place at 1060 Joy Avenue and 968 Neptune Avenue at homes located about one mile apart from each other.

No injuries were reported in the fires, according to the fire department, and both remain under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Summit County CrimeStoppers at 330-434-COPS or Akron Fire investigators at (330) 375-2214.

Anonymous tips are accepted.

