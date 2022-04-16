2 Strong 4 Bullies
Bracket Challenge
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Investigators seek tips after 2 vacant house fires in Summit County

(Source: Akron Fire Department)
(Source: Akron Fire Department)
By Avery Williams
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 10:12 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Two vacant homes went up in flames Thursday morning in Summit County, and fire investigators are asking the public to come forward with any information they can provide.

An Akron Fire Department spokesperson said the fires took place at 1060 Joy Avenue and 968 Neptune Avenue at homes located about one mile apart from each other.

No injuries were reported in the fires, according to the fire department, and both remain under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Summit County CrimeStoppers at 330-434-COPS or Akron Fire investigators at (330) 375-2214.

Anonymous tips are accepted.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Cleveland brothers say they were driving on Wednesday afternoon when a mom nearly threw her...
Cleveland brothers say a mother tried to throw her toddler in front of their truck
Strongsville police are investigating a possible murder-suicide that happened in the 14000...
Man shoots, kills woman before turning gun on self in Strongsville: docs
Audreona Barnes, 19-year-old Warrensville Heights woman missing since July 2021.
Body found on Cleveland apartment balcony Thursday confirmed as Warrensville Heights woman missing since July 2021
(Source: WOIO)
Starbucks robbery suspect orders customers to ground then fires at North Olmsted officers, police say
Officer Dominic Francis (Source: blufftonicon.com)
Ohio police officer fatally struck in high speed chase

Latest News

Official warns of phishing scam involving fake Summit County email address
Official warns of phishing scam involving fake Summit County email address
James Kimbrough (Source: Sheffield Village police)
Sheffield Village murder suspect captured after months on the run, police say
Police investigating after 10-year-old boy dies at South Euclid home
South Euclid police investigate death of 10-year-old boy
5 homes burn in Cleveland's East Side neighborhood
Breast cancer patient lost home and belongings in massive fire on Cleveland’s East Side.