Northeast Ohio weather: Rain early today; flurries possible Easter morning

By Jon Loufman
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 7:25 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - We’ll start today with showers before a slow, partial clearing trend gets underway and highs top out only around 50.

Mainly cloudy skies will be featured tonight as lows retreat into the lower 30s.

Easter Sunday may include a few, stray, morning flurries before skies become mainly sunny and temperatures peak in the low 40s.

Clouds will be back on the increase Sunday night as we slide into the mid 30s.

Monday morning will begin with a winter mix before changing to all rain with afternoon highs in the mid 40s.

Monday night returns a rain/snow mix to the region with lows in the mid 30s.

Tuesday features a scattered snow to rain transition again with highs in the mid 40s.

By Wednesday, highs will head for the mid-50s under partly sunny skies.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

