2 Strong 4 Bullies
Bracket Challenge
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Official warns of phishing scam involving fake Summit County email address

Official warns of phishing scam involving fake Summit County email address
Official warns of phishing scam involving fake Summit County email address(Source: Office of County Executive Shapiro)
By Avery Williams
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 11:04 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Have you received an email that appeared to come from a Summit County email address?

It could be a scammer trying to steal your personal information.

The Office of County Executive Shapiro is warning the public of a phishing scam.

According to a news release, the scammer uses a fake Summit County email address and the county seal.

Executive Shapiro’s office said the following email address is not legitimate: info@co.summitoh.net

You can call 330-643-2500 to verify the authenticity of an email claiming to come from a Summit County official.

The scam is under investigation by the County’s Office of Information Technology, according to the release.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Cleveland brothers say they were driving on Wednesday afternoon when a mom nearly threw her...
Cleveland brothers say a mother tried to throw her toddler in front of their truck
Strongsville police are investigating a possible murder-suicide that happened in the 14000...
Man shoots, kills woman before turning gun on self in Strongsville: docs
Audreona Barnes, 19-year-old Warrensville Heights woman missing since July 2021.
Body found on Cleveland apartment balcony Thursday confirmed as Warrensville Heights woman missing since July 2021
(Source: WOIO)
Starbucks robbery suspect orders customers to ground then fires at North Olmsted officers, police say
Officer Dominic Francis (Source: blufftonicon.com)
Ohio police officer fatally struck in high speed chase

Latest News

(Source: Akron Fire Department)
Investigators seek tips after 2 vacant house fires in Summit County
James Kimbrough (Source: Sheffield Village police)
Sheffield Village murder suspect captured after months on the run, police say
Police investigating after 10-year-old boy dies at South Euclid home
South Euclid police investigate death of 10-year-old boy
5 homes burn in Cleveland's East Side neighborhood
Breast cancer patient lost home and belongings in massive fire on Cleveland’s East Side.