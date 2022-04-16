Official warns of phishing scam involving fake Summit County email address

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Have you received an email that appeared to come from a Summit County email address?

It could be a scammer trying to steal your personal information.

The Office of County Executive Shapiro is warning the public of a phishing scam.

According to a news release, the scammer uses a fake Summit County email address and the county seal.

Executive Shapiro’s office said the following email address is not legitimate: info@co.summitoh.net

You can call 330-643-2500 to verify the authenticity of an email claiming to come from a Summit County official.

The scam is under investigation by the County’s Office of Information Technology, according to the release.

