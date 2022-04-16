Official warns of phishing scam involving fake Summit County email address
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 11:04 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Have you received an email that appeared to come from a Summit County email address?
It could be a scammer trying to steal your personal information.
The Office of County Executive Shapiro is warning the public of a phishing scam.
According to a news release, the scammer uses a fake Summit County email address and the county seal.
Executive Shapiro’s office said the following email address is not legitimate: info@co.summitoh.net
You can call 330-643-2500 to verify the authenticity of an email claiming to come from a Summit County official.
The scam is under investigation by the County’s Office of Information Technology, according to the release.
