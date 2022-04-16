2 Strong 4 Bullies
Bracket Challenge
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Ohio State settles more suits over sex abuse by team doctor

FILE – This undated file photo shows a photo of Dr. Richard Strauss, an Ohio State University...
FILE – This undated file photo shows a photo of Dr. Richard Strauss, an Ohio State University team doctor employed by the school from 1978 until his 1998 retirement. Investigators say over 100 male students were sexually abused by Strauss who died in 2005. The university released findings Friday, May 17, 2019, from a law firm that investigated claims about Richard Strauss for the school. (Ohio State University via AP, File)(Uncredited | AP)
By JOHN SEEWER
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 12:32 AM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Ohio State University is paying out $2 million to settle more lawsuits brought by former athletes and other men who say they were sexually abused decades ago by a now-deceased team doctor. The payouts by the university have now reached just under $60 million to nearly 290 men. The latest settlement announced Friday ends lawsuits brought by 57 survivors. Dozens more have yet to settle. The lawsuits say former Ohio State team doctor Richard Strauss carried out the abuse beginning in the late 1970s and through the late ’90s. No one has publicly defended Strauss, who died in 2005.

Most Read

Two Cleveland brothers say they were driving on Wednesday afternoon when a mom nearly threw her...
Cleveland brothers say a mother tried to throw her toddler in front of their truck
Strongsville police are investigating a possible murder-suicide that happened in the 14000...
Man shoots, kills woman before turning gun on self in Strongsville: docs
Audreona Barnes, 19-year-old Warrensville Heights woman missing since July 2021.
Body found on Cleveland apartment balcony Thursday confirmed as Warrensville Heights woman missing since July 2021
(Source: WOIO)
Starbucks robbery suspect orders customers to ground then fires at North Olmsted officers, police say
Officer Dominic Francis (Source: blufftonicon.com)
Ohio police officer fatally struck in high speed chase

Latest News

JD Vance speaks to a small crowd during his campaign stop in Marietta
Trump backs GOP’s JD Vance in US Senate primary in Ohio
U.S. Senate Republican candidate Josh Mandel gives a response during Ohio's U.S. Senate...
FACT FOCUS: Josh Mandel Senate campaign ad scrutinized
Rep. Bob Gibbs, R-Ohio, speaks as the House of Representatives debates the articles of...
Ohio Rep. Bob Gibbs retires abruptly, blames fight over maps
Ohio GOP lawmakers push sexual orientation discussion ban