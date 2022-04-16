2 Strong 4 Bullies
Sheffield Village murder suspect captured after months on the run, police say

James Kimbrough (Source: Sheffield Village police)
James Kimbrough (Source: Sheffield Village police)(Source: Lorain County CSI Facebook)
By Avery Williams, Michelle Nicks and Tiffani Tucker
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 8:52 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Sheffield Village police and the U.S. Marshals confirm that James Kimbrough III, the man accused of murdering his ex-girlfriend outside McDonald’s, has been captured following a months-long search.

According to Sheffield Village police, Kimbrough shot and killed Milenna Lopez, 24, on Jan. 6 in the parking lot of the McDonald’s on Detroit Road.

Parents of woman murdered in Sheffield Village say they feared for her safety
Several charges for violating protection orders dismissed before mother of 4 was killed by ex-boyfriend in Sheffield Village

Sheffield Village Police Lieutenant Aaron Bober said Kimbrough was taken into custody around 7:30 a.m. Saturday, April 16.

Kimbrough had been hiding out at abandoned apartment in Lorain for several weeks, according to Bober.

He is currently incarcerated at the Lorain County Jail, according to the U.S. Marshals.

Milenna Lopez
Milenna Lopez (woio)

U.S. Marshals have previously said that Kimbrough is a suspect in at least two other shootings near Lorain.

Several law enforcement agencies were seeking information on Kimbrough’s whereabouts, as well as local bondsman Tony Horn, who told Sheffield Village police he received several tips about his location.

There’s no word yet on who submitted the tip that led to Kimbrough’s arrest.

City prosecutor: 2 warrants issued for suspect James Kimbrough’s arrest before Sheffield Village murder

This is a developing story and will be updated.

