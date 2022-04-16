Sheffield Village murder suspect captured after months on the run, police say

LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Sheffield Village police and the U.S. Marshals confirm that James Kimbrough III, the man accused of murdering his ex-girlfriend outside McDonald’s, has been captured following a months-long search.

According to Sheffield Village police, Kimbrough shot and killed Milenna Lopez, 24, on Jan. 6 in the parking lot of the McDonald’s on Detroit Road.

Sheffield Village Police Lieutenant Aaron Bober said Kimbrough was taken into custody around 7:30 a.m. Saturday, April 16.

Kimbrough had been hiding out at abandoned apartment in Lorain for several weeks, according to Bober.

He is currently incarcerated at the Lorain County Jail, according to the U.S. Marshals.

Milenna Lopez (woio)

U.S. Marshals have previously said that Kimbrough is a suspect in at least two other shootings near Lorain.

Several law enforcement agencies were seeking information on Kimbrough’s whereabouts, as well as local bondsman Tony Horn, who told Sheffield Village police he received several tips about his location.

There’s no word yet on who submitted the tip that led to Kimbrough’s arrest.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

