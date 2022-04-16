South Euclid police investigate death of 10-year-old boy

SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - The South Euclid Police Department is investigating the death of a 10-year-old boy.

South Euclid police said officers discovered the victim around 5:30 p.m. Friday inside of a home on Bexley Boulevard.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner has identified the victim as Eion Boyette, of South Euclid.

According to police, the circumstances leading up to Boyette’s death are under investigation by South Euclid police, the medical examiner and the Bureau of Criminal Investigations.

“Our deepest sympathies go out to the family,” South Euclid Chief of Police Joe Mays said.

Mays wrote via social media that no additional details about the investigation would be released at this time.

