Cleveland police locate 3 suspects after deadly shooting at Jefferson Park

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police said officers have located three suspects, ages 17, 18 and 18, in the deadly shooting that occurred Saturday evening at a city park on the West Side.

Cleveland police said one of the victims, a 24-year-old man, died at MetroHealth Hospital after being shot in the head; his identity has not yet been released.

The second victim is a 25-year-old man who was shot in the hip, according to Cleveland police.

The double shooting took place around 6 p.m. at Jefferson Park in the 13000 block of Lorain Avenue.

Councilman Brian Kazy referring to the shooting at Jefferson Park back in July of 2021, that left one man dead and others injured.

“This is our 44th homicide this year already which is up from last year so city-wide homicides are up already,” he said.

Cleveland police said the victims were shot just as they entered the court to play basketball.

The shots were fired by occupants of a white vehicle passing by, according to police.

The suspects were found after officers spotted the vehicle near Baldwin and Mt. Carmel roads.

Cleveland police said a short pursuit and crash ended with officers apprehending four men, three of which were found to be connected to the shooting.

Multiple guns were discovered, according to police, who said the shooting remains under investigation.

During their investigation, police said officers discovered the white vehicle connected to the shooting was the same car taken in an aggravated robbery on Friday on the West Side.

Saturday’s incident marks the second deadly shooting at Jefferson Park in just eight months.

In July of 2021, a shooting at the park left one man dead and others injured.

