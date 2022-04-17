2 Strong 4 Bullies
18-year-old Mansfield woman shot multiple times while sitting in a car, police say

(WCAX)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 8:26 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
MANSFIELD, Ohio (WOIO) - Mansfield police are looking for two suspects wanted for the shooting of an 18-year-old woman on Thursday, April 14.

Mansfield police said the victim was shot while sitting in the front seat of a blue Mazda sedan just before 7 p.m. in the area of Lexington and Ruth Avenues.

According to police, the victim and her friend got into a disagreement in the area of 300 Wood Street with a man and a woman inside a silver vehicle.

Police said the victim and her friend drove away in the Mazda and the suspects followed in the silver vehicle.

One of the suspects fired multiple times at the Mazda, striking the woman at least two times, police said.

The driver stopped and immediately called 911.

Police said the silver vehicle then fled the scene. The occupants are only described as a white man with blond hair in a bun and a Black woman with a hair bun.

Anyone with information is asked to call Mansfield police at 419-755-9724.

