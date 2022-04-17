2 Strong 4 Bullies
3 Cleveland Cavaliers make various NBA honors finalist selections

Cleveland Cavaliers center Evan Mobley, left, and guard Darius Garland slap hands in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Milwaukee Bucks, Sunday, April 10, 2022, in Cleveland. The Cavaliers won 133-115. (AP Photo/David Dermer)(AP)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Apr. 17, 2022 at 7:07 PM EDT
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Three Cavaliers will be representing the organization after the NBA announced its yearly award finalists.

Cavaliers center Evan Mobley is one of the three finalists for the Rookie of the Year award, contending with Detroit Pistons point guard Cade Cunningham and Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes, according to a post from the NBA on TNT.

Mobley averaged 15 points, while dishing out 2.5 assists and pulling down 8.3 rebounds in his rookie campaign in the wine and gold.

Mobley, who played at the University of Southern Californa, was selected with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft.

Darius Garland was also selected for top marks this year, going up against Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant and San Antonio Spurs point guard Dejounte Murray for the Kia Most Improved Player award.

Garland, the third-year man out of Vanderbilt University, averaged 21.7 points per game while racking up 3.3 rebounds and 8.6 assists per game this year.

Garland, who had 36 double-doubles and one triple-double this year, was one of the two Cavs who were named as All-Stars this year.

Veteran power forward Kevin Love rounds out the list of Cavaliers who are listed for top marks this year after it was announced that he is in contention with Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro and Phoenix Suns forward Cam Johnson for the KIA 6th Man of the Year award.

Love, the 13-year vet from UCLA, averaged 13.6 points a game and shot 43 percent from the field, while adding 7.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists a game this season.

The Cavaliers’ season came to an end after losing to the Atlanta Hawks 107-101 in the April 15 play-in game.

TNT will announce the winners of each award during the 2022 NBA playoffs.

