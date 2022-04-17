2 Strong 4 Bullies
Northeast Ohio weather: Chilly but dry Easter; rain returns for start of work week

By Jon Loufman
Published: Apr. 17, 2022 at 6:42 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - This Easter Sunday begins with a few, stray, morning flurries before skies become mainly sunny and temperatures peak in the low 40s.

Clouds will be back on the increase tonight as we slide into the mid 30s.

Monday morning will begin with a winter mix before changing to all rain with afternoon highs in the low 40s.

Monday night returns a rain/snow mix to the region with lows in the mid 30s.

Tuesday features a snow to rain transition again with highs in the mid 40s.

By Wednesday, highs will head for the mid-50s under partly sunny skies.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

