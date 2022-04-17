Shelter in Portage County will open its doors to the homeless this week

RAVENNA, Ohio (WOIO) - The Haven of Portage County is on a rescue mission in Ravenna.

Anne Marie Noble, the Executive Director of the Haven of Portage County, said this was a project that was five years in the making.

Now, a brand-new homeless shelter is all set to open on Tuesday, April 19.

“I feel honored this is the only large shelter in Portage County. There’s another one but it can only house up to 22,” Noble said.

The rescue mission and warming center will accommodate up to 64 men, women, and children from six months to 2 years.

Cozy beds, and a brand-new kitchen provided to heal the community.

The shelter features a computer lab to use for jobs and schooling, and a family area for children as well.

Noble said her goal is to leave people with more than what they came in with.

“We have mentors right beside them to make sure they are successful they can be here,” she said.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.