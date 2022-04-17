2 Strong 4 Bullies
Bracket Challenge
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Shelter in Portage County will open its doors to the homeless this week

By Syeda Abbas
Published: Apr. 17, 2022 at 7:24 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAVENNA, Ohio (WOIO) - The Haven of Portage County is on a rescue mission in Ravenna.

Anne Marie Noble, the Executive Director of the Haven of Portage County, said this was a project that was five years in the making.

Now, a brand-new homeless shelter is all set to open on Tuesday, April 19.

“I feel honored this is the only large shelter in Portage County. There’s another one but it can only house up to 22,” Noble said.

The rescue mission and warming center will accommodate up to 64 men, women, and children from six months to 2 years.

Cozy beds, and a brand-new kitchen provided to heal the community.

The shelter features a computer lab to use for jobs and schooling, and a family area for children as well.

Noble said her goal is to leave people with more than what they came in with.

“We have mentors right beside them to make sure they are successful they can be here,” she said.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Cleveland brothers say they were driving on Wednesday afternoon when a mom nearly threw her...
Cleveland brothers say a mother tried to throw her toddler in front of their truck
Strongsville police are investigating a possible murder-suicide that happened in the 14000...
Man shoots, kills woman before turning gun on self in Strongsville: docs
Audreona Barnes, 19-year-old Warrensville Heights woman missing since July 2021.
Body found on Cleveland apartment balcony Thursday confirmed as Warrensville Heights woman missing since July 2021
(Source: WOIO)
Starbucks robbery suspect orders customers to ground then fires at North Olmsted officers, police say
Officer Dominic Francis (Source: blufftonicon.com)
Ohio police officer fatally struck in high speed chase

Latest News

A man wears a shirt in protest of Chief Wahoo before a home opener baseball game between the...
Native American organization praises Cleveland Guardians for name change on Opening Day
Dispatcher helps Stark County parents deliver baby during emergency call
Dispatcher helps Stark County parents deliver baby during emergency call (audio)
Lt. Wigal's locker
Funeral held for Wayne County firefighter who was killed in line of duty
Raccoon with jar on its head rescued in Mentor-on-the-Lake
Raccoon with jar on its head rescued in Mentor-on-the-Lake