Your next Cleveland Browns tailgate could require a $1,000 deposit

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Fans will soon have the opportunity to tailgate in style ahead of Cleveland Browns games, but it’s gonna cost them.

The team revealed their “premium tailgate” experience on Saturday, a new concept that includes both indoor and outdoor spaces as well as all-inclusive food and beverage.

There’s no word yet on the final price, but placing a deposit will cost you $1,000, according to the website.

The Browns website said additional features will be VIP parking as well as high-definition screens, phone chargers and speakers.

Fans would have access to their trailer four hours before kickoff, the website said, with group size maxing out at 20 people.

Mike Judge, Director of Membership Development for the Browns, released the following photos of the space, giving a sneak peak of what fans can expect:

