2 Strong 4 Bullies
Bracket Challenge
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

1 dead, 1 arrested after crash in Cleveland’s Fairfax neighborhood

(MGN)
By Avery Williams
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 3:14 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police said officers arrested a driver early Sunday after he allegedly crashed into another car while speeding, killing one person.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner has identified the deceased victim as a 25-year-old Sharde Stubbs.

According to Cleveland police, the crash occurred just before 3 a.m. at the intersection of East 79th Street and Carnegie Avenue in the city’s Fairfax neighborhood.

The now-arrested driver was traveling in a Honda Civic, police said, when he ran a red light while speeding and hit a Hyundai Sonata.

Cleveland police said the Honda’s driver was a 23-year-old man but did not name him.

The driver of the Sonata, later identified as Stubbs, died after being taken to University Hospitals, according to police.

Cleveland police will continue investigating the crash.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Cleveland brothers say they were driving on Wednesday afternoon when a mom nearly threw her...
Cleveland brothers say a mother tried to throw her toddler in front of their truck
Strongsville police are investigating a possible murder-suicide that happened in the 14000...
Man shoots, kills woman before turning gun on self in Strongsville: docs
(Source: WOIO)
Starbucks robbery suspect orders customers to ground then fires at North Olmsted officers, police say
Officer Dominic Francis (Source: blufftonicon.com)
Ohio police officer fatally struck in high speed chase
Source: Strongsville Police Department
Strongsville police: man, woman shot dead Saturday morning in potential murder-suicide

Latest News

North Royalton city council votes “no” to license plate reading cameras
North Royalton city council votes “no” to license plate reading cameras
Elyria suspect steals $3,000 generator off back of work truck, police say
Elyria suspect steals $3,000 generator off back of work truck, police say
Elyria suspect steals $3,000 generator off back of work truck, police say
Elyria theft suspect steals $3,000 generator off back of work truck, police say
North Royalton city council votes “no” to license plate reading cameras
North Royalton city council votes “no” to license plate reading cameras
Oberlin’s Kurt Russell named National Teacher of the Year
Oberlin’s Kurt Russell named National Teacher of the Year