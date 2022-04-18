1 dead, 1 arrested after crash in Cleveland’s Fairfax neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police said officers arrested a driver early Sunday after he allegedly crashed into another car while speeding, killing one person.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner has identified the deceased victim as a 25-year-old Sharde Stubbs.

According to Cleveland police, the crash occurred just before 3 a.m. at the intersection of East 79th Street and Carnegie Avenue in the city’s Fairfax neighborhood.

The now-arrested driver was traveling in a Honda Civic, police said, when he ran a red light while speeding and hit a Hyundai Sonata.

Cleveland police said the Honda’s driver was a 23-year-old man but did not name him.

The driver of the Sonata, later identified as Stubbs, died after being taken to University Hospitals, according to police.

Cleveland police will continue investigating the crash.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.