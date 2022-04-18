2 Strong 4 Bullies
1 dead, 2 injured after wrong-way crash on SR-60

One person is dead and two are injured after a 16-year-old driver merged into the opposite lane...
One person is dead and two are injured after a 16-year-old driver merged into the opposite lane on April 18, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.(Ohio State Highway Patrol)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 6:40 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ohio (WOIO) - One person is dead and two are injured after a 16-year-old driver merged into the opposite lane on SR-60 April 18, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The 16-year-old, from Mansfield, was driving a Chevrolet pickup truck and crashed into a 2002 Ford Taurus, a news report said.

The driver of the Taurus, William Rutherford, 51, from Loudonville, died as a result of the crash, the report said.

The other passenger in the Taurus, Sean Cabera, 24, from Loudonville, suffered serious injuries.

Cabera and the 16-year-old were transported to the local hospital for treatment, officials said.

The crash remains under investigation, police said.

This is an ongoing story and will be updated as more details are released.

