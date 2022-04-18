Bursts of snow, wintry mix could lead to travel issues (19 First Alert Weather Day)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An area of low pressure will move through the area today, bringing colder air, snow, and wintry mix to the area by late morning.

LATER THIS MORNING: Bursts of snow could lead to rapidly changing conditions, especially south of CLE.



Watch for low visibility, and even the possibility for snow-covered roads where these develop.



April. pic.twitter.com/NVUzD3y43V — Kelly Dobeck ⛈ (@KellyDWeather) April 18, 2022

Some spots where we see mostly snow could see 1-3″ of snow.

The snow won’t stick around long as we see a change over to rain in the afternoon, but the biggest concern will be where these areas of heavier snow setup.

Almost like what we see with lake effect, heavier bursts of snow could lead to rapidly changing conditions out on the roads by late morning/early afternoon.

Monday night returns a rain/snow mix to the region with lows in the mid 30s.

We could see another inch of snow.

Tuesday features a snow to rain transition again with highs in the mid 40s.

Winds will pick up Tuesday, with gusts over 30 MPH possible.

By Wednesday, highs will head for the mid-50s under partly sunny skies.

We are in the 70s by the upcoming weekend.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.