19 Troubleshooter: Church leaders say Public Paving did shoddy job on parking lot and won’t fix problems

GRAFTON, Ohio (WOIO) -A local pastor said a paving company did a shoddy job on their church driveway and will not return their calls or their emails to fix it.

Pastor Joe Dossa says they’ve been praying about a situation at Mount Pisgah Missionary Baptist Church.

Grafton church leaders say Public Paving did shoddy job on parking lot and won't fix the problems. They asked 19 News Troubleshooter to step in and help them. (Pastor Joe Dossa, Mount Pisgah Missionary Baptist Church)

“The Lord tells us whatsoever you do, do it heartily,” said Dossa.

He tells 19 News last August he was approached by some men who told him they were from Public Paving out of Northeastern Massachusetts and could give him a discount on fixing the driveways and parking lot in Grafton.

“I thought, well, thank you Lord what a Godsend, we were thinking about asphalt and you sent an asphalt truck this way,” said Dossa.

He tells 19 News they made a verbal contract, wrote a check, and then four men showed up and started the work.

He tells 19 News, right away he and others noticed that something wasn’t right.

“There were some holes in the pavement. The edges weren’t really true and straight, they backed their dump truck and left tire marks in the asphalt,” said Dossa. “It was very uneven and of a poor quality and not laid with a machine so to speak,” he said.

Dossa said they spent about $25,000 for the job. When he asked the workers to come back and fix the problems, a man who identified himself Levi Stanley told him to hire someone else to fix their work and that Public Paving would reimburse them. But Dossa said they implored Public Paving workers to come back and do the job right but said they never showed up. Dossa said Stanley kept making excuses.

“He told me after 6 months, it seems like the lot would heal itself overtime,” said Dossa.

That never happened. Dossa continued to call and message Public Paving but he said Levi Stanley and others stopped communicating.

19 News called and messaged Public Paving but at the time of this broadcast have not heard back.

Pastor Dossa wants Public Paving to do the right thing and fix their driveway and actually lay down the stripes in their parking lot.

“I think honesty is still the best policy,” he said. “Everybody I think as a human being, especially if you’re selling your efforts, best way to do it is to do a good job.”

This story is developing. 19 News will update this story as new information comes in.

