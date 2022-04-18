2nd person charged after missing Warrensville Heights woman found dead in Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Court records obtained by 19 News show a second person has been charged in connection to the death of Audreona Barnes, a Warrensville Heights woman who was missing for several months before being found dead on March 17.
Cleveland police said Barnes’ body was discovered by a cleaning worker on an apartment balcony in the 4300 block of Warner Road in the city’s Broadway - Slavic Village neighborhood.
Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas records show Marquetta Wallace, 34, was indicted on March 31 on one count of gross abuse of a corpse.
Barnes’ boyfriend, identified by police as Bennie Washington, 39, was arrested March 19 and is being held without bond.
Washington has been indicted on charges of aggravated murder, murder, kidnapping, felonious assault, gross abuse of a corpse and having weapons under disability, according to court records.
Washington will appear in court Monday for a pretrial conference, the records said, and Wallace is due in court on Friday for arraignment.
Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.