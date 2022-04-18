2nd person charged after missing Warrensville Heights woman found dead in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Court records obtained by 19 News show a second person has been charged in connection to the death of Audreona Barnes, a Warrensville Heights woman who was missing for several months before being found dead on March 17.

Cleveland police said Barnes’ body was discovered by a cleaning worker on an apartment balcony in the 4300 block of Warner Road in the city’s Broadway - Slavic Village neighborhood.

Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas records show Marquetta Wallace, 34, was indicted on March 31 on one count of gross abuse of a corpse.

Barnes’ boyfriend, identified by police as Bennie Washington, 39, was arrested March 19 and is being held without bond.

Bennie Washington at arraignment (Source: WOIO)

Washington has been indicted on charges of aggravated murder, murder, kidnapping, felonious assault, gross abuse of a corpse and having weapons under disability, according to court records.

Washington will appear in court Monday for a pretrial conference, the records said, and Wallace is due in court on Friday for arraignment.

