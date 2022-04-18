Akron-Canton Foodbank needs help to reach food donation goal

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank needs your help in reaching a meal donation goal.

The foodbank had set a goal of 4.6 million donated meals for the annual Harvest for Hunger Campaign, and to help reach that goal they are doubling donations up to $40,000. This will make donations go twice as far as a $1 donation could provide eight meals for families facing hunger.

Donations to things like the Akron-Canton Foodbank are being made even more difficult with rising inflation.

“The Harvest for Hunger Campaign is a critical resource for your Foodbank as we serve hungry families in our region. Because of supply chain issues and inflation costs, we’re spending more on food and transportation than ever before,” said Dan Flowers, president, and CEO of the Foodbank. “By supporting the Harvest for Hunger Match Challenge, you can make double the impact for our neighbors in need.”

The 2022 goal is $1.13 million and 100,000 pounds of food, will help the Foodbank provide the equivalent of 4.6 million meals to the local community.

Donations can be made by visiting akroncantonfoodbank.org or calling 330-535-6900.

