2 Strong 4 Bullies
Bracket Challenge
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Akron-Canton Foodbank needs help to reach food donation goal

By Jeff Slawson
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 6:47 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank needs your help in reaching a meal donation goal.

The foodbank had set a goal of 4.6 million donated meals for the annual Harvest for Hunger Campaign, and to help reach that goal they are doubling donations up to $40,000. This will make donations go twice as far as a $1 donation could provide eight meals for families facing hunger.

Donations to things like the Akron-Canton Foodbank are being made even more difficult with rising inflation.

“The Harvest for Hunger Campaign is a critical resource for your Foodbank as we serve hungry families in our region. Because of supply chain issues and inflation costs, we’re spending more on food and transportation than ever before,” said Dan Flowers, president, and CEO of the Foodbank. “By supporting the Harvest for Hunger Match Challenge, you can make double the impact for our neighbors in need.”

The 2022 goal is $1.13 million and 100,000 pounds of food, will help the Foodbank provide the equivalent of 4.6 million meals to the local community.

Donations can be made by visiting akroncantonfoodbank.org or calling 330-535-6900.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Cleveland brothers say they were driving on Wednesday afternoon when a mom nearly threw her...
Cleveland brothers say a mother tried to throw her toddler in front of their truck
Strongsville police are investigating a possible murder-suicide that happened in the 14000...
Man shoots, kills woman before turning gun on self in Strongsville: docs
(Source: WOIO)
Starbucks robbery suspect orders customers to ground then fires at North Olmsted officers, police say
Officer Dominic Francis (Source: blufftonicon.com)
Ohio police officer fatally struck in high speed chase
Source: Strongsville Police Department
Strongsville police: man, woman shot dead Saturday morning in potential murder-suicide

Latest News

Pork mac and cheese cone at Progressive Field
New era for Cleveland baseball includes additions to Progressive Field menu (Cleveland Cooks)
Guy Fieri during the second half of an NFL football game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the...
‘Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives’ to feature Cleveland’s The Rowley Inn during Friday episode
Will Hollingsworth's hospitality group, Buildings & Food, has acquired Brett Sawyer's...
Hospitality group behind Spotted Owl Tremont and Prosperity Social Club acquires Good Company
19 News
Chick-fil-A customers camp out overnight to be 1st in line at new Crocker Park location