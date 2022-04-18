2 Strong 4 Bullies
2 people die after car crashes into canal in Summit County

(Source: WOIO)
By Avery Williams and Julia Bingel
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 1:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police are continuing to investigate the Sunday evening crash that sent a car occupied by three males into a canal.

Arlo Mosley, 25, and Zion Jackson-Grisby, 17, were killed in the accident, according to the Summit County Medical Examiner.

The third victim remains in critical condition, according to police.

The crash took place around 6:15 p.m. on Case Avenue near East Market Street.

According to a department news release, speed is being investigated as a factor in the crash.

Akron police said preliminary information suggests the driver ran a red light, hit a vehicle in the intersection and lost control.

The car holding the three men then hit a concrete barrier and crashed into the canal, according to the release.

One victim was extricated from the vehicle and the other victims were pulled from the water, said police.

