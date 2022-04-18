‘Approach with caution’: 3 inmates escape Ohio jail after assaulting corrections officer

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Authorities are continuing to search for one of three inmates who escaped from an Ohio jail early Monday morning.

The Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office said Aaron Veyon is still on the run.

According to the sheriff’s office, Veyon and the two other inmates, identified as Cole Taylor and Roy Agin, were able to escape from the Muskingum County Jail in Zanesville after assaulting a corrections officer who was making the nightly rounds.

The inmates were able to wrestle the officer’s keys away during the assault and exit through the courthouse, officials with the sheriff’s office said.

The corrections officer sustained minor injuries.

Taylor and Agin were located in the downtown area a short time after the escape, but Veyon’s location is still unknown.

According to the sheriff’s office, Veyon has an “approach with caution” alert linked to his name.

We have 2 in custody, we are still looking for Veyon. Posted by Muskingum County Sheriff's Office on Monday, April 18, 2022

Veyon was being held on several charges, including having weapons under disability, trafficking, and drug possession.

Taylor was jailed for receiving stolen property and tampering with evidence. Agin was in custody for falsification, escape, and failure to appear.

Anyone with information about Veyon’s location is asked to call the Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office at 740-452-3637.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.