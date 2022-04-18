Scattered, occasional snow showers through Tuesday (19 First Alert Weather)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - While the calendar and the daffodils outside continue to claim that it’s Spring, it sure hasn’t felt like it.

Temperatures will continue to fall into the lower 30s overnight.

If you’ll be out and about tonight, you’ll run into pockets of light rain and snow.

By dawn Tuesday, we’ll be contending with widely scattered lake-enhanced snow showers.

These may briefly reduce visibility for drivers.

Be careful out there.

Temperatures will be warming into the 40s, on Tuesday afternoon and any snow or wintry mix will change to mostly rain.

Tuesday will also be bitterly cold, for April, and windy.

The wind chill will be in the 20s in the morning and in the low 30s during the afternoon.

A significant thaw will occur starting Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.