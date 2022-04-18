2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland Browns resign CB Denzel Ward to record-breaking deal

Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward during an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh...
Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward during an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field, Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018 in Pittsburgh. (Winslow Townson/AP Images for Panini)(AP)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 2:41 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Denzel Ward will remain in Cleveland after the Cleveland Browns resigned the northeast Ohio native to a record-breaking contract extension, according to a report from NFL insider Adam Schefter.

According to reports, the $100.5 million contract extension, with $71.25 million guaranteed, will make the Pro-Bowl cornerback the highest-paid player at his position in NFL history.

Ward, an alumnus of Nordonia High School in northeast Ohio, said in a tweet that he is “at a loss for words” after resigning with his hometown team.

While the Browns did not officially announce the signing, they acknowledged the transaction after posting a GIF to their Twitter page.

Ward, the No. 4 overall pick in the 2018 draft from The Ohio State University, accumulated 180 total tackles and added 50 pass breakups and 10 interceptions, two of which were returned for touchdowns, in his four years with the Browns.

The Ohio State University’s football program were also among the many to congratulate their former cornerback in the deal.

The contract will keep Ward in Cleveland until the end of the 2027 NFL season.

Since Schefter broke the news Monday afternoon, Ward has received praise from some of the NFL’s elite including Super Bowl Champion Jalen Ramsey, who also is making over $100 million with the Los Angeles Rams.

Among the many praising the newly-paid cornerback are current teammates Donovan Peoples-Jones, Myles Garrett, who also received a record-breaking contract extension from the Browns in 2020, and Greg Newsome II, who called Ward the “best in the league” in a post on his Twitter page.

Ward has also previously won the Cleveland Browns’ Man of the Year award for his work in his own foundation, the Make Them Know Your Name Foundation, aimed for raising awareness towards heart disease.

The accepted contract by Ward marks the second high-profile contract extension in this offseason after signing QB Deshaun Watson to a $230 million extension after acquiring him via trade from the Houston Texans last month.

The team will be back in Berea April 19 for voluntary off-season workouts.

