Cleveland Browns resign CB Denzel Ward to record-breaking deal

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Denzel Ward will remain in Cleveland after the Cleveland Browns resigned the northeast Ohio native to a record-breaking contract extension, according to a report from NFL insider Adam Schefter.

According to reports, the $100.5 million contract extension, with $71.25 million guaranteed, will make the Pro-Bowl cornerback the highest-paid player at his position in NFL history.

Browns are signing Pro-Bowl CB Denzel Ward to a 5-year, $100.5 million contract extension that includes $71.25 million guaranteed, per source. At age 24, Ward is the highest-paid CB in NFL history.



Tory Dandy of CAA Sports, who negotiated the contract, confirmed the deal to ESPN — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 18, 2022

Ward, an alumnus of Nordonia High School in northeast Ohio, said in a tweet that he is “at a loss for words” after resigning with his hometown team.

Loss of words, I’m blessed.I want to thank the Haslams, JW Johnson, Andrew Berry, coach Stefanski and the rest of the browns organization for continuing to to believe in the home grown kid and allowing me to represent this organization and city of Cleveland where I’m from @Browns — Denzel Ward (@denzelward) April 18, 2022

And big shout out and respect to my agent @ToryDandy of CAA sports on the work he put in to finalize my contract.

Still work to be done Cleveland but I’m here to stay and work towards what we all set out to do when playing this game! #win! — Denzel Ward (@denzelward) April 18, 2022

While the Browns did not officially announce the signing, they acknowledged the transaction after posting a GIF to their Twitter page.

Ward, the No. 4 overall pick in the 2018 draft from The Ohio State University, accumulated 180 total tackles and added 50 pass breakups and 10 interceptions, two of which were returned for touchdowns, in his four years with the Browns.

The Ohio State University’s football program were also among the many to congratulate their former cornerback in the deal.

💰 highest paid CB in history #BIA https://t.co/amUKBKa0kc — Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) April 18, 2022

The contract will keep Ward in Cleveland until the end of the 2027 NFL season.

Denzel Ward is now under contract to the Browns for six more years, through the 2027 season. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 18, 2022

Since Schefter broke the news Monday afternoon, Ward has received praise from some of the NFL’s elite including Super Bowl Champion Jalen Ramsey, who also is making over $100 million with the Los Angeles Rams.

I been waiting on somebody else to touch that 100 club & you DEFINITELY DESERVE IT @denzelward … congrats 🤟🏾 — Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) April 18, 2022

Among the many praising the newly-paid cornerback are current teammates Donovan Peoples-Jones, Myles Garrett, who also received a record-breaking contract extension from the Browns in 2020, and Greg Newsome II, who called Ward the “best in the league” in a post on his Twitter page.

WARDDDENNNNN BEST IN THE BUSINESS‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️ — Greg Newsome II (@gnewsii) April 18, 2022

Ward has also previously won the Cleveland Browns’ Man of the Year award for his work in his own foundation, the Make Them Know Your Name Foundation, aimed for raising awareness towards heart disease.

The accepted contract by Ward marks the second high-profile contract extension in this offseason after signing QB Deshaun Watson to a $230 million extension after acquiring him via trade from the Houston Texans last month.

The team will be back in Berea April 19 for voluntary off-season workouts.

