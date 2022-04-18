Cleveland Clinic to relax visitation guidelines starting Tuesday
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 2:24 PM EDT
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Clinic on Monday announced that visitation guidelines will be relaxed at all facilities starting Tuesday, April 19.
A Cleveland Clinic spokesperson said the changes come “as COVID-19 cases remain steady in our communities.”
According to a news release, the changes include:
- Two people can visit each inpatient at a time, instead of two people per day
- Visitors to hospitals must check in upon arriving and check out before leaving
- The age restriction is no longer in effect
The spokesperson said visiting hours are still 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily, and that masks continue to be required for all visitors.
Click here to review the complete visitation policy.
