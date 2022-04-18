2 Strong 4 Bullies
Bracket Challenge
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Cleveland Clinic to relax visitation guidelines starting Tuesday

Cleveland Clinic
Cleveland Clinic
By Avery Williams
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 2:24 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Clinic on Monday announced that visitation guidelines will be relaxed at all facilities starting Tuesday, April 19.

A Cleveland Clinic spokesperson said the changes come “as COVID-19 cases remain steady in our communities.”

According to a news release, the changes include:

  • Two people can visit each inpatient at a time, instead of two people per day
  • Visitors to hospitals must check in upon arriving and check out before leaving
  • The age restriction is no longer in effect

The spokesperson said visiting hours are still 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily, and that masks continue to be required for all visitors.

Click here to review the complete visitation policy.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Cleveland brothers say they were driving on Wednesday afternoon when a mom nearly threw her...
Cleveland brothers say a mother tried to throw her toddler in front of their truck
Strongsville police are investigating a possible murder-suicide that happened in the 14000...
Man shoots, kills woman before turning gun on self in Strongsville: docs
(Source: WOIO)
Starbucks robbery suspect orders customers to ground then fires at North Olmsted officers, police say
Officer Dominic Francis (Source: blufftonicon.com)
Ohio police officer fatally struck in high speed chase
Source: Strongsville Police Department
Strongsville police: man, woman shot dead Saturday morning in potential murder-suicide

Latest News

RTA, Laketran, Akron METRO suspends mask mandate for employees, customers
Officials are no longer enforcing the federal transportation mask mandate, but your local...
What mask mandate change means for your commute or vacation
Philadelphia is becoming the first major U.S. city to reinstate its mask requirement for indoor...
Some mask mandates extended as COVID fears linger
Recreational tourism is expected to continue to rebound this spring, summer and fall in Lake...
Lake County tourism makes post-COVID recovery due to strength of wineries