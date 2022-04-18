Cleveland Clinic to relax visitation guidelines starting Tuesday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Clinic on Monday announced that visitation guidelines will be relaxed at all facilities starting Tuesday, April 19.

A Cleveland Clinic spokesperson said the changes come “as COVID-19 cases remain steady in our communities.”

According to a news release, the changes include:

Two people can visit each inpatient at a time, instead of two people per day

Visitors to hospitals must check in upon arriving and check out before leaving

The age restriction is no longer in effect

The spokesperson said visiting hours are still 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily, and that masks continue to be required for all visitors.

