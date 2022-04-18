2 Strong 4 Bullies
Euclid man pleads not guilty for role in chase that resulted in Ohio officer’s death

Dante Tate
Dante Tate(Source: Medina County Jail)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 11:58 AM EDT
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - One of the three suspects charged in connection to a March 31 chase that resulted in the line-of-duty death of a Bluffton police officer faced a judge on Monday morning.

Medina County court records show that Dante Tate, with a home address listed in Euclid, pleaded not guilty during his arraignment to charges of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer and receiving stolen property.

Tate’s bond was continued at $350,000.

According to the indictment, Tate was allegedly the driver of a stolen 2010 Toyota Prius during the portion of the chase that ended in Medina County.

Tate is not charged with killing Officer Dominic Francis, who died after being struck and killed by the suspects while trying to lay spike strips across I-75 during the high-speed pursuit.

Tate was one of three charged in the deadly chase.

Suspects accused in chase that killed Ohio police officer identified by authorities

Emin Johnson faces similar charges out of Hancock County. Additionally, he is charged with involuntary manslaughter in connection to the officer’s death.

Zachary Love is charged with two counts of receiving stolen property, tampering with evidence, having weapons while under disability, and improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle.

Both Johnson and Love are due back in a Hancock County courtroom in May.

