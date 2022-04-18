2 Strong 4 Bullies
Bracket Challenge
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Former Newburgh Heights mayor pleas guilty in campaign finance crimes

By Avery Williams and Tiarra Braddock
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 10:11 AM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Former Newburgh Heights Mayor Trevor Elkins, who is accused of campaign finance crimes, changed his plea to guilty Monday during a hearing in the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas.

Newburgh Heights mayor charged with elections fraud, theft

Elkins was indicted by information on March 24 on one count of attempted theft in office and two counts of attempted perjury in matters relating to elections.

The judge ruled that Elkins must close his campaign account and cannot run in any Cuyahoga County elections in the 2024 and 2028 cycles.

According to court documents, the alleged crimes happened between Jan. 1, 2017 and June 30, 2017.

G. Gary Tyack of the Franklin County Prosecutor’s Office is handling the investigation.

Elkins resigned on March 31. The new mayor is Gigi Traore, a former councilperson who was appointed to the position.

Newburgh Heights mayor to step down, enter plea deal

Elkins’ sentencing was set for 10:30 a.m. on May 26.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Cleveland brothers say they were driving on Wednesday afternoon when a mom nearly threw her...
Cleveland brothers say a mother tried to throw her toddler in front of their truck
Strongsville police are investigating a possible murder-suicide that happened in the 14000...
Man shoots, kills woman before turning gun on self in Strongsville: docs
(Source: WOIO)
Starbucks robbery suspect orders customers to ground then fires at North Olmsted officers, police say
Officer Dominic Francis (Source: blufftonicon.com)
Ohio police officer fatally struck in high speed chase
Source: Strongsville Police Department
Strongsville police: man, woman shot dead Saturday morning in potential murder-suicide

Latest News

Cleveland firefighter arrested, charged with voluntary manslaughter
Cleveland firefighter arrested, charged with voluntary manslaughter
Streetsboro hit-skip driver on the loose, police say
Streetsboro hit-skip driver is on the loose, police say
Toddler pricked by dirty needle found on changing table in Northeast Ohio public bathroom
Toddler pricked by dirty needle found on changing table in Northeast Ohio public bathroom
Man sentenced for killing 2 men who were found naked in their Akron homes
Man sentenced for killing 2 men who were found naked in their Akron homes
Former Newburgh Heights mayor pleas guilty in campaign finance crimes
Former Newburgh Heights mayor pleas guilty in campaign finance crimes