Former Newburgh Heights mayor pleas guilty in campaign finance crimes

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Former Newburgh Heights Mayor Trevor Elkins, who is accused of campaign finance crimes, changed his plea to guilty Monday during a hearing in the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas.

Elkins was indicted by information on March 24 on one count of attempted theft in office and two counts of attempted perjury in matters relating to elections.

The judge ruled that Elkins must close his campaign account and cannot run in any Cuyahoga County elections in the 2024 and 2028 cycles.

According to court documents, the alleged crimes happened between Jan. 1, 2017 and June 30, 2017.

G. Gary Tyack of the Franklin County Prosecutor’s Office is handling the investigation.

Elkins resigned on March 31. The new mayor is Gigi Traore, a former councilperson who was appointed to the position.

Elkins’ sentencing was set for 10:30 a.m. on May 26.

