Cleveland man killed in double shooting at Jefferson Park identified

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The 24-year-old man who died after a double shooting at Cleveland’s Jefferson Park has been identified.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner said Torrey Bowling, of Cleveland, passed away Saturday at MetroHealth Hospital.

Cleveland police said Bowling was shot in the head, and a second victim was shot in the hip.

Investigators have located three suspects, ages 17, 18 and 18, Cleveland police announced Sunday.

Cleveland police said the victims were shot just as they entered the court to play basketball.

The suspects allegedly fired upon the men while riding in a white vehicle that police said is connected to an aggravated robbery.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.