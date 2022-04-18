Man likely waiting for bus hit by car that crashed into Detroit-Shoreway bus shelter

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Amber Zielinski was spending the weekend with her family in the Detroit-Shoreway neighborhood when she was woken up around 2:30 Easter Sunday morning.

“I hear this really loud bang,” Zielinski said. “I got up because that’s weird so let me see what’s going on.”

She looked out the window and saw a massive car crash.

“It seemed like the whole street was taken out,” Zielinski said.

The most heartbreaking moment she saw, which was captured on camera, was a man who was likely waiting for the bus hit by the car.

“Then I see people running and I’m like, ‘why are they running,’” Zielinski said. “Then I see a man laying next to the bus stop on the ground.”

The car slammed into several things on the 8300 block of Detroit, including cracking a telephone pole, shattering a cement garbage bin, and destroying that bus stop shelter.

Zielinski said from her perspective, luckily, no one who was inside the car was injured. She wishes that driver had been more careful and hopefully no one would have been hurt.

“It kind of made me question like what were you doing because it could have been anybody standing at that bus stop,” Zielinski said.

19 News has reached out to Cleveland Police to get an update on how that man in doing and what could have led that driver to losing control. At this time, we haven’t heard back.

