2 Strong 4 Bullies
Bracket Challenge
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Man likely waiting for bus hit by car that crashed into Detroit-Shoreway bus shelter

“It seemed like the whole street was taken out,” Amber Zielinski said.
By Caitlin McCarthy
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 5:45 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Amber Zielinski was spending the weekend with her family in the Detroit-Shoreway neighborhood when she was woken up around 2:30 Easter Sunday morning.

“I hear this really loud bang,” Zielinski said. “I got up because that’s weird so let me see what’s going on.”

She looked out the window and saw a massive car crash.

“It seemed like the whole street was taken out,” Zielinski said.

The most heartbreaking moment she saw, which was captured on camera, was a man who was likely waiting for the bus hit by the car.

“Then I see people running and I’m like, ‘why are they running,’” Zielinski said. “Then I see a man laying next to the bus stop on the ground.”

The car slammed into several things on the 8300 block of Detroit, including cracking a telephone pole, shattering a cement garbage bin, and destroying that bus stop shelter.

Zielinski said from her perspective, luckily, no one who was inside the car was injured. She wishes that driver had been more careful and hopefully no one would have been hurt.

“It kind of made me question like what were you doing because it could have been anybody standing at that bus stop,” Zielinski said.

19 News has reached out to Cleveland Police to get an update on how that man in doing and what could have led that driver to losing control. At this time, we haven’t heard back.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Cleveland brothers say they were driving on Wednesday afternoon when a mom nearly threw her...
Cleveland brothers say a mother tried to throw her toddler in front of their truck
Strongsville police are investigating a possible murder-suicide that happened in the 14000...
Man shoots, kills woman before turning gun on self in Strongsville: docs
(Source: WOIO)
Starbucks robbery suspect orders customers to ground then fires at North Olmsted officers, police say
Officer Dominic Francis (Source: blufftonicon.com)
Ohio police officer fatally struck in high speed chase
Source: Strongsville Police Department
Strongsville police: man, woman shot dead Saturday morning in potential murder-suicide

Latest News

Cleveland firefighter arrested, charged with voluntary manslaughter
Cleveland firefighter arrested, charged with voluntary manslaughter
Streetsboro hit-skip driver on the loose, police say
Streetsboro hit-skip driver is on the loose, police say
Toddler pricked by dirty needle found on changing table in Northeast Ohio public bathroom
Toddler pricked by dirty needle found on changing table in Northeast Ohio public bathroom
Man sentenced for killing 2 men who were found naked in their Akron homes
Man sentenced for killing 2 men who were found naked in their Akron homes
Former Newburgh Heights mayor pleas guilty in campaign finance crimes
Former Newburgh Heights mayor pleas guilty in campaign finance crimes