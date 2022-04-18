2 Strong 4 Bullies
Man wanted by 5 law enforcement agencies; Ohio task force offers reward

Dominic Grasso
Dominic Grasso(Source: Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force)
By Avery Williams
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 10:51 AM EDT
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An Ohio task force is asking the public to come forward if they have information on the whereabouts of Dominic Grasso.

The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force said Grasso is wanted by five law enforcement agencies for various crimes, including a federal probation violation, fraud and fleeing.

The 39-year-old stands about 5 feet 7 inches and weighs about 150 pounds, the task force said.

According to authorities, Grasso is possibly hiding out in Elyria or Cleveland, which the task force said are the cities where he was last known to be living.

Anyone with information should contact the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED (1-866-492-6833).

You can also submit a tip online.

