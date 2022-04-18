Mansfield police issue arrest warrant for 19-year-old woman accused of killing a 15-year-old boy

MANSFIELD, Ohio (WOIO) - Mansfield police issued a warrant for a first-degree murder charge after a 19-year-old woman suspected of killing a 15-year-old boy last week.

Jayjahnae Feagin allegedly shot and killed Khaalil Petty last week at an apartment on King Street after an apparent argument ensued between the two, according to a news release.

Feagin left the area on foot and has not been seen since, the report said.

According to police, Feagin made threats to harm herself after the incident.

Police have asked anyone that comes into contact with Feagin to not approach her and call 911 or the local police department immediately.

Anyone who may have additional information regarding the murder has been asked to call Major Crimes Detective Terry Butler at 401-755-97911 or the Mansfield Police Department at 419-755-9724.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.