2 Strong 4 Bullies
Bracket Challenge
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Mansfield police issue arrest warrant for 19-year-old woman accused of killing a 15-year-old boy

Mansfield police issued a warrant for a first-degree murder charge after a 19-year-old woman...
Mansfield police issued a warrant for a first-degree murder charge after a 19-year-old woman suspected of killing a 15-year-old boy last week.(Source: Mansfield Police)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 6:13 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANSFIELD, Ohio (WOIO) - Mansfield police issued a warrant for a first-degree murder charge after a 19-year-old woman suspected of killing a 15-year-old boy last week.

Jayjahnae Feagin allegedly shot and killed Khaalil Petty last week at an apartment on King Street after an apparent argument ensued between the two, according to a news release.

Feagin left the area on foot and has not been seen since, the report said.

According to police, Feagin made threats to harm herself after the incident.

Police have asked anyone that comes into contact with Feagin to not approach her and call 911 or the local police department immediately.

Anyone who may have additional information regarding the murder has been asked to call Major Crimes Detective Terry Butler at 401-755-97911 or the Mansfield Police Department at 419-755-9724.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Cleveland brothers say they were driving on Wednesday afternoon when a mom nearly threw her...
Cleveland brothers say a mother tried to throw her toddler in front of their truck
Strongsville police are investigating a possible murder-suicide that happened in the 14000...
Man shoots, kills woman before turning gun on self in Strongsville: docs
(Source: WOIO)
Starbucks robbery suspect orders customers to ground then fires at North Olmsted officers, police say
Officer Dominic Francis (Source: blufftonicon.com)
Ohio police officer fatally struck in high speed chase
Source: Strongsville Police Department
Strongsville police: man, woman shot dead Saturday morning in potential murder-suicide

Latest News

Cleveland firefighter arrested, charged with voluntary manslaughter
Cleveland firefighter arrested, charged with voluntary manslaughter
Streetsboro hit-skip driver on the loose, police say
Streetsboro hit-skip driver is on the loose, police say
Toddler pricked by dirty needle found on changing table in Northeast Ohio public bathroom
Toddler pricked by dirty needle found on changing table in Northeast Ohio public bathroom
Man sentenced for killing 2 men who were found naked in their Akron homes
Man sentenced for killing 2 men who were found naked in their Akron homes
Former Newburgh Heights mayor pleas guilty in campaign finance crimes
Former Newburgh Heights mayor pleas guilty in campaign finance crimes