2 Strong 4 Bullies
Bracket Challenge
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Movers clean out wrong apartment, all of family’s belongings thrown in dumpsters

A family was left dumpster diving for their belongings after a moving company mistakenly cleaned out the wrong apartment. (Source: KETV/Stephanie Gunia/CNN)
By Sarah Fili
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (KETV) - A Nebraska family was left dumpster diving for their belongings after a moving company mistakenly cleaned out the wrong apartment.

On Thursday, Stephanie Gunia picked up her three kids from school and headed back to their apartment, which they just moved into that week.

But upon entering, the family was met with a horrible surprise.

“We walked in, and there was nothing in our apartment except for a mattress,” Gunia said. “My kids’ stuff was gone, their clothes, everything.”

Thinking she’d been burglarized, Gunia panicked and called the police. However, when officers came to investigate, they found no signs of forced entry, and all doors and windows were locked.

But then, a neighbor told Gunia he saw people moving items out of her apartment and into the dumpsters.

Upon looking, Gunia found her personal belongings spread out between five dumpsters – much of it ruined.

Ultimately, investigation revealed what happened – the apartment complex hired a moving company to clear out an apartment, and they hit the wrong unit.

“They said they got the wrong apartment. They cleaned out the wrong apartment,” Gunia said.

Apartment management said in a statement, “We are working with a resident who had some of her possessions mistakenly placed in a dumpster. We believe almost all of her possessions were retrieved. Any missing items will be replaced at our expense.”

Gunia said there was cash in the apartment that has not been recovered. Apartment management said it gave Gunia a $250 gift card immediately after the mistake was discovered.

Copyright 2022 KETV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Cleveland brothers say they were driving on Wednesday afternoon when a mom nearly threw her...
Cleveland brothers say a mother tried to throw her toddler in front of their truck
Strongsville police are investigating a possible murder-suicide that happened in the 14000...
Man shoots, kills woman before turning gun on self in Strongsville: docs
(Source: WOIO)
Starbucks robbery suspect orders customers to ground then fires at North Olmsted officers, police say
Officer Dominic Francis (Source: blufftonicon.com)
Ohio police officer fatally struck in high speed chase
Source: Strongsville Police Department
Strongsville police: man, woman shot dead Saturday morning in potential murder-suicide

Latest News

The Manchester United striker and his partner announced on social media that one of their...
Soccer star Ronaldo announces death of newborn son
Ukrainian fighters holed up in a steel plant in the last known pocket of resistance inside the...
Mariupol makes last stand as Russian forces close in
Police say a maintenance man reported a suspicious box with a bad odor outside an apartment...
Woman’s body found in box at Houston apartment complex
A California woman pleaded guilty to faking her own kidnapping and lying to the FBI about it,...
Calif. woman pleads guilty to faking her own kidnapping in 2016
The IRS says some Americans may get smaller refunds than they expected and that those checks or...
Consumer Watch: Save or spend that 2022 tax refund?