NFL investigates Browns after Hue Jackson alleges team paid him to lose games, reports say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Browns weren’t just a bad football team in 2016-17, they were bad on purpose, former Head Coach Hue Jackson alleges.

Two months after Jackson spoke out, the NFL opened an investigation into the Browns for tanking for those two seasons, AP Sports Writer Tom Withers reported.

Withers tweeted that the league spoke to the team and the team is fully cooperating.

The NFL is investigating the Browns for tanking in 2016 and 2017. League has spoken to the team, which said it has cooperated fully. — Tom Withers (@twithersAP) April 18, 2022

Sports Illustrated reported that “former SEC chair Mary Jo White, of Debevoise & Plimpton LLP, is leading an independent probe” into the allegations.

The Cleveland Browns shared the following statement on the NFL investigation related to the Hue Jackson allegations:

“Even though Hue recanted his allegations a short time after they were made, it was important to us and to the integrity of the game to have an independent review of the allegations. We welcomed an investigation and we are confident the results will show, as we’ve previously stated, that these allegations are categorically false. We have fully cooperated with Mary Jo White and look forward to the findings.”

Jackson and the director of his foundation alleged on Twitter that the team paid Jackson to lose games and get a higher draft pick.

Congratulations #brianflores for your bravery. We have records that will help your case. DM me. @NFL and @nflcommish knew about this and covered it up. They did this @Browns . Paid Brown, DePodesta and Berry bonus $ along with @huejack10 to TANK for 2016 and 2017.@espn https://t.co/YOnqArWlnL — Kimberly Diemert (@KimberlyDiemer1) February 2, 2022

Jackson appears to be supporting former Dolphins head coach Brian Flores, who is suing the league for its treatment of minority coaching candidates.

Flores also said Miami owner Stephen Ross offered $100,000 per loss, an offer Flores refused.

I stand with Brian Flores. I can back up every word i’m saying. — Hue Jackson (@huejack10) February 2, 2022

Sports Illustrated stated the NFL hired White to investigate the Dolphins from Flores’s claim.

In a statement back on Feb. 2, the Browns called Jackson’s claims “categorically false.”

#Browns statement regarding Hue Jackson implying ownership wanted him to lose: pic.twitter.com/8EE4XD1TM9 — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) February 2, 2022

Jackson stood by his story on ESPN, and said he has proof of his claims and the NFL is aware he has proof.

Hue Jackson on #espn talking about not understanding the 4 year plan to lose the first two years to get picks to build what we have now. We all wondered why he was still here, but he was still here longer than Kitchens #browns pic.twitter.com/pMJkYWrFhv — Browns Rally Possum (@BrownsRally) February 2, 2022

