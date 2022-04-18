2 Strong 4 Bullies
Bracket Challenge
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Red Cross steps in after family of 4 displaced by house fire in Euclid

Red Cross steps in after family of 4 displaced by house fire in Euclid
Red Cross steps in after family of 4 displaced by house fire in Euclid(Source: WOIO)
By Avery Williams
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 8:39 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - The American Red Cross is helping a family of four after their home was damaged in an overnight fire in Euclid.

The residents told 19 News they are displaced, but thankfully no one was hurt.

The fire occurred late Sunday near the intersection of Ivan Avenue and East 232nd Street.

According to the residents, the fire started on the home’s back porch.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Cleveland brothers say they were driving on Wednesday afternoon when a mom nearly threw her...
Cleveland brothers say a mother tried to throw her toddler in front of their truck
Strongsville police are investigating a possible murder-suicide that happened in the 14000...
Man shoots, kills woman before turning gun on self in Strongsville: docs
Audreona Barnes, 19-year-old Warrensville Heights woman missing since July 2021.
Body found on Cleveland apartment balcony Thursday confirmed as Warrensville Heights woman missing since July 2021
(Source: WOIO)
Starbucks robbery suspect orders customers to ground then fires at North Olmsted officers, police say
Officer Dominic Francis (Source: blufftonicon.com)
Ohio police officer fatally struck in high speed chase

Latest News

Aaron Veyon (left) remains on the run
‘Approach with caution’: 3 inmates escape Ohio jail after assaulting corrections officer
Jefferson Park shooting
Cleveland man killed in double shooting at Jefferson Park identified
FILE - Handcuffs
Teen boy charged with shooting 26-year-old Canton man
Audreona Barnes, 19-year-old Warrensville Heights woman missing since July 2021.
2nd person charged after missing Warrensville Heights woman found dead in Cleveland