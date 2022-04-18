Red Cross steps in after family of 4 displaced by house fire in Euclid
Published: Apr. 18, 2022
EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - The American Red Cross is helping a family of four after their home was damaged in an overnight fire in Euclid.
The residents told 19 News they are displaced, but thankfully no one was hurt.
The fire occurred late Sunday near the intersection of Ivan Avenue and East 232nd Street.
According to the residents, the fire started on the home’s back porch.
