Northeast Ohio weather: Lingering rain, snow before big warming trend

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Lake enhanced snow bands caused travel issues early this morning.

Expect wet roads and a few slick spots through the first half of the day.

A few lake rain/snow bands will linger through the afternoon.

Winds really pick up through the day, gusting up to 40 MPH out of the west.

A warmer pattern returns Wednesday, with highs in the 50s.

Wednesday afternoon looks dry with a few showers moving in overnight.

Shower chances linger Thursday and Friday, with highs in the 60s.

Hard to believe after this morning’s snow, but temperatures warm into the upper 70s by the weekend!

