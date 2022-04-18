‘Senseless tragedy’: Multiple gunmen suspected in deadly shooting in Summit County, police say

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Police said officers are searching for those responsible after a 25-year-old man was fatally shot Friday night in West Akron.

According to a news release, multiple gunmen are suspected in the shooting, which Akron police called a “senseless tragedy.”

Officers discovered the victim, whose identity has not been released, shot dead inside a car around 8:20 p.m. in the 300 block of Storer Avenue.

The victim had been shot several times, according to police, who said he was pronounced dead after being taken to Cleveland Clinic Akron General Medical Center.

Akron police described the car where the victim was found as “riddled with bullets;” it was parked behind an apartment building.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Akron police.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.