Suspect accused of killing ex-girlfriend outside Sheffield Village McDonald’s held without bond

LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The man accused of fatally shooting his ex-girlfriend outside of a McDonald’s location in Sheffield Village faced a judge on Monday afternoon.

James Kimbrough III pleaded not guilty to menacing and violating a protection order charges during Monday’s arraignment.

The Lorain Municipal Court judge ordered for Kimbrough to be held without bond because of charges from different court jurisdictions.

Kimbrough is due to make his initial appearance on the aggravated murder charge in Avon Lake Municipal Court on Wednesday morning at 8 a.m.

The U.S. Marshals Service and Sheffield Village police confirmed on Saturday morning that Kimbrough was taken into custody at a Lorain duplex on Shaffer Drive after a months-long manhunt.

James Kimbrough is escorted into the Lorain County Jail following his apprehension on the morning on April 16. (Source: 19 News Viewer)

Kimbrough is accused of shooting and killing 24-year-old Milenna Lopez, according to Sheffield Village police, on Jan. 6 in the McDonald’s parking lot where she worked on Detroit Road.

Milenna Lopez killed in Sheffield Village (woio)

U.S. Marshals previously said that Kimbrough is a suspect in at least two other shootings near Lorain.

A pretrial hearing for the Lorain Municipal Court charges is set for May 9.

